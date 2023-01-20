One confident man got the people of Mzansi going with his vibey dance moves on TikTok

TikTok user @therealflwlss looks a little like Cassper Nyovest, and his video sent these vibes

The people of SA called him everything from “Kobus Nyovest” to “our white Cassper”

Everyone loves a person who is unapologetically themselves. One man busted some vibey moves in a TikTok clip and had Mzansi calling him “Kobus Nyovest”.

TikTok user @therealflwlss looks a little like Cassper Nyovest, and his video sent these vibes.

Life is far too serious not to have a little innocent fun from time to time. This man’s energy is what we should all aspire to achieve.

TikTok user @therealflwlss shared a clip of himself dancing to some tunes in his short shorts and his vibe is everything!

Receive this weekend energy:

The people of Mzansi are here for “Kobus Nyovest’s” moves

Some called him “Kobus Nyovest”, others “our white Cassper”. The man’s energy set the mood for the weekend and people can’t get enough of it.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@LeratoAmandaM said:

"Cassper Nyovest pro max, exclusive "

@user5521804141417 said:

"Our white Cassper I think you should make a video together I want to see something."

@Micki said:

"Our own mlungu version of our Mufasa "

@houpie94 said:

"The aim is not to sweat another version of Cassper."

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man was dancing and had three puppets join him. The performer put on an interesting show in the streets for all to see.

People were singing his praises over his unique talent in the comment section and remarked that it was an ingenious way to entertain others.

Source: Briefly News