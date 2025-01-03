A Mzansi family hilariously fled from a TikTok content creator who tried to capture them on camera

Living with a content creator can be an extreme sport, and one family just confirmed it in the most funny way.

Avoiding the camera lens

A clip shows them dramatically running away from their relative armed with a phone.

The woman @ntombi_nkosi approached her loved ones in full “let’s make wholesome content” mode. But the fam's reaction? Not today, sis!

Woman amused by frenzied family

They’re seen jumping out of the car, scattering like it’s a game of hide-and-seek, and sprinting into the house to escape being recorded.

Meanwhile, the lady behind the camera can barely contain her laughter, giving us the energy of a villain loving the chaos.

Watch the video below:

The video sparked online chatter. Some viewers argue that recording family moments for public consumption crosses a line.

Read a few comments below:

@Luciadeartist said:

"Little did they know that running away was also content itself. 😂😂😂"

@SK_Manzini9 posted:

"It’s annoying to be honest."

@LondiweMabaso807 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 They are running from the paparazzi."

@maNyambose mentioned:

"The bent run 🤣 ngathi those gogo who are late at church. They come in just like this."

@Future🎀 stated:

"Not me starting my day with so much laughter. Thanks to you and your family. 🤣🤣"

@Trinicious shared:

"But honestly it's irritating cos I will be trying not to post myself then my cousin is posting my everyday life on her social media. It’s so annoying."

@Lenkosee commented:

"😂😂😂 Uyi red flag of the family shame my sister. 😂😂"

@nontandohbongekam added:

"Ngathi they are thieves running from the police. 😂"

