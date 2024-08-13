A young lady was innocently showing off her outfit to her social media followers when a chair broke mid-content creation

The woman was striking a few poses when she decided to sit on a presumably decor furniture

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and making jokes about the situation

A woman hilariously broke a chair mid-content creation. Images: @zintle_mqungwana

A young lady was taking content when something unexpected happened, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @zintle_mqungwana, she is busy showing off her outfit of the day (OOTD). She was dressed in a brown long coat, a silky black dress, sneakers and a white top.

She did a young pose in front of the camera. As she was about to strike another one, sitting down, things went south. The chair hilariously broke as she sat on it, leaving the young lady stunned.

Lady breaks chair mid-content creation

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers are entertained by the content creator

The online video gained over 22k likes, with many online users laughing and respecting content creators for what they go through.

@Olwethu Gaju-Nyandana asked:

"Where did you get it 💀? Because I want to stay away 🤣."

@HER wrote:

"The chair is temporary, Drip is forever 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽🔥."

@Candice 🧚🏻‍♀️ said:

"It’s how you calmly stood up."

@Sonwabiso_ laughed:

"😂😂😂I’m sorry I’m not laughing I promise."

@DrTee04 said:

"Zinhle😩😂😂😂 sana is that not the Mr Price home chair because if it is I’m removing it from my cart 😭."

@Lonalinamandla💐 joked:

"Hazard ⚠️😂 do your risk assessment next time my lady 😂😂❤️."

@Esethu’s Kitchen suspected:

"No ways that chair was broken before you sat, somebody set up just for it to be the next person’s problem 😂."

@Iviwe Mcobothi was entertained:

"Oh sana this made my day😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 are you okay? 😂❤️."

Content creator hilariously falls at KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who fell at KFC while taking content.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @khomotsomalesego, the hun can be seen going to the counter to collect her order. She was visibly excited and dancing. She picked up her order from the counter, which included wings and ice cream. As she made her way to the table, she was dancing. Then, she slipped on the floor and fell with the ice cream.

