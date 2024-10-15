A beauty content creator decided to laminate her eyebrows using a relaxer and shared the experience on TikTok

In the now-viral video, she shows the disappointing results and issued a stern warning to netizens

Viewers flooded the comments section with advice and pointed out what went wrong with her beauty treatment

A woman warned people from using relaxer on their eyebrows. Image: @nini_blacc

Source: TikTok

Sometimes beauty experiments go wrong, and this one captured in a TikTok video was a total disaster.

A beauty content creator @nini_blacc got real about her failed attempt to laminate her eyebrows using a relaxer. And the result? Tears, regret, and a million views on TikTok.

DIY beauty treatment goes left

The short clip shows her going through the process of applying her brows with a relaxer, but things quickly take a turn.

Instead of getting sleek, laminated brows, she ended up with irritated skin, disappointment, and a new beauty lesson learned the hard way. Her caption sums it all up:

"Dont try this at home kids. Honestly everything that could go wrong went wrong. I mean just look at this horrendous camera quality. This freaking relaxer burnt my skin to a crisp. Safe to say im never trying this again. As I shouldn't have in the beginning."

Watch the video below:

Tips to soothe burn skin

While some TikTok users couldn’t help but cringe at the mishap, others offered supportive advice to help her recover from the brow disaster.

See some comments below:

@lovelyfaith _8 asked:

"Please how can I get rid of my microblading? 🙏🙏"

@Wannie mentioned:

"I think you left it for too long I didn’t mine for 3 minutes."

@Queen_Purity suggested:

"Use Vaseline mixed with Aloe Vera gel to heal it faster without leaving a scar okay."

@Avese_ said:

"Next time rub powder after applying your relaxer. 😂"

@Sewathexplorer wrote:

"Bestie you do too much for us. 😭😭😭"

@OGECHI posted:

"You left it for too long love. 😭"

@tamyra highlighted:

"You didn’t even prep your skin mama. 😭"

@AMAKA💕 stated:

"On the plus side, they look good. 😭"

Woman's reaction to eyebrow tinting

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman suffered from beauty when her eyebrow tint made her allergic.

Nothando Shabangu shared a video on her TikTok account showing the devasting result of her eyebrows. In the video, Nothando seems to have fine pimples or a rash surrounding her eyebrows where the tinting occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News