A woman took to the online world to share a method of saving shrunken crocs by boiling them, bringing laughs to Mzansi

In the clip, the famous pair of comfortable shoes can be seen cooking away in a pot, visibly bent out of shape

South Africans poked fun at the woman and her method while others made jokes about more techniques she could try

A woman had netizens giggling after sharing a method to save her shrunken crocs. Images: tsholofeloletshwe

Source: TikTok

South Africans can get hilariously creative when it comes to solving some issues. One woman had netizens in tears after sharing the odd way in which she planned on saving her crocs after having them shrunk.

Getting creative with it

TikTokker tsholofeloletshwe shared her odd technique with a caption that read:

"Not my sister saying I should boil the crocs because they shrunk, modimo wak!"

South Africans couldn't help but joke about the odd way of fixing them while some folks in the comments justified the way she was trying to fix them.

See the video below:

A quirky content creator

Content creator tsholofeloletshwe has amassed a small following of over a thousand people with her shenanigans. She posts a lot of content about her daily life with her family and partakes in some popular TikTok challenges. As much as the content creator loves having a great time, she has shared some sad moments.

The young lady has a knack for creating content. Image: Anna Cinaroglu

Source: Getty Images

In one TikTok, the young lady shared how people within her family passed away consecutively. Her grandma passed away in 2016, her father passed away in 2017, her other grandma passed away in 2023, while her little sister passed on in 2024. Even though the poor lady has experienced crushing lows, she is still able to express herself in the ways she loves.

South Africans found what she shared to be hilarious.

Read the comments below:

karabo... entle 🕰️ said:

"Maybe you used wrong electricity, you must buy electricity ko checkers... Try to also avoid Pick 'n Pay because it burns food 😳😂"

Sis Petu asked:

"My concern is which pot did you use?"

ttngamla mentioned:

"Eskom will see we don't need their service."

Ms Blackish 🇿🇦 commented:

"😆 Thanks for sharing the experiment! Now we know how it turns out."

Gaelebale Moshane shared:

"Actually the best way to shrink them, put them in the car for a few days in direct sunlight. You'll thank me later!"

QueenMother posted:

"She didn't know you've got the R150 ones."

Frengy Mabitsela Mrs-T said:

"Should have left them in the sun it worked for me."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that South African child influencer Liam Burmeister shared how he made the choreography to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us his own.

previously reported that South African child influencer Liam Burmeister shared how he made the choreography to Kendrick Lamar's his own. A lady expressed how she had a bad day at work, and the guy in the information technology department came through for her.

An American man who has been loving his decision to relocate to Joburg shared a video detailing how his phone was snatched from him in a high-end suburb north of the city. The man, also known as Sbuda, detailed that he was filming outside the Leonardo Hotel when a man swiftly grabbed his phone and drove off in a luxury car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News