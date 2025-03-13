A lady expressed how she had a bad day at work, and the guy in the information technology department came through for her

The woman showed off what the man did for her in a video, which touched the online community

Comments poured in from netizens who reacted to the footage as they expressed their thoughts

One woman took to social media to share her frustrating experience of having a bad day at work, only to find an unexpected hero in the form of the office’s information technology (IT) specialist from her workplace.

IT guy saves the day after woman's bad workday

The lady who goes by the handle @_lifewithchyomah posted a video on TikTok where she expressed her struggles.

@_lifewithchyomah shared with her viewers that she just stepped out of a bad meeting and recounted how nothing seemed to be going right. However, a man who works in the information technology department came through for the hun in a big way.

She also shared that the man was her friend. The IT guy offered to switch off the internet after he saw the woman walking out of the office in a bad state. The lady was touched by his gesture, which made her feel a whole lot better.

While taking to her TikTok caption @_lifewithchyomah said the following:

"Moral of the story: Always befriend the IT guy in your office, you never know when it will come in handy."

As her post gained traction online, and the small kindness from the IT guy reminded the netizens of the supportive colleagues who go the extra mile to help. Many social media users expressed their admiration for the IT guy, with some even sharing similar stories of times when a colleague’s kindness made a huge difference in their workday.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of the positive workspace

The clip sparked a wave of conversation about the importance of cultivating a positive workplace culture and many flocked to the comments section expressing their admiration.

T.K shared:

"My IT guy used to be my father. I complained about my manager once, and he locked her out of her account and assigned her ticket to someone who was on leave."

Somepinkforme said:

"Not the entire internet I love it!"

Candice Ford added:

"He has green flag written all over him."

Siziwe expressed:

"A real one."

Ms Gee gushed over the clip saying:

"This is so cute!"

Vona Studios | Branding commented:

"The real MVP."

Madie Correta Rasifu wrote:

"My IT guy brings me chocolate each time I log a call. He knows my frustration if anything is broken."

