Netizens worldwide were up in arms after a US influencer was caught stealing a wombat from its mother

The lady thought it would be a good idea to take it from the animal in a clip that showed her running away with it

Folks worldwide expressed their disgust in the action, which resulted in an online witch hunt for the lady's identity

Australians and netizens were seething after a US influencer stole a wild baby wombat from its mom. Images: James D. Morgan, @MRC1065/ X

Australians were up in arms over an event that had occurred recently. A US influencer was caught stealing a baby wild wombat from its mother in the middle of the night, receiving a massive backlash from the folks living down under and people across the internet.

Hands off our wombat

X account @PicturesFoIder shared the clip to angry followers who couldn't believe someone would do such a thing. In the clip, you can see the US influencer running towards a baby wombat and stealing it from the mom who then ran into the bush. She looks quite smug holding the wild animal which squirms in her hands trying to escape.

See the video below:

What's done is done

Many netizens were concerned about the scent the lady had put on the wild baby wombat after holding it in her hands for some time. She placed the wombat back, but that didn't stop a global backlash from occurring. The blowback from the incident was so intense that it caused the lady to lock her Instagram account and to delete her TikTok.

Netizens were concerned that the wombat wouldn't be accepted by its mother after the US lady touched it. Image: James D. Morgan

She has since made another one with a post apologising for stealing the wombat and insisting that she is a professional when it comes to handling wild animals, and many people disagreed with her. Netizens had nothing kind to share about the lady, with most people criticising her.

Read the comments below:

@Dosaku said:

"Couldn't care less if it's legal. It's abhorrent to take a child from its mother like that."

@CGoodman308 mentioned:

"Well, she is stupid, wombats are a protected species and doing what she did is highly illegal. I hope they find out who she is and deal with the brainless lady."

@leslie59904273 asked:

"Did the mother even take the baby back? Sometimes animals won't after it smells like a human."

@tsfionagirl commented:

"So its okay to hunt em but its bad to touch em? 👀"

@donaldklee posted:

"I want to see them pick up a baby black bear next. Let's go! 🔥🔥"

@jimbeanLit shared:

"People like that should stay in the US stop going out to embarrassing rest of us."

@daedalus254 said:

"It's an animal and she picked it up, she didn't hurt it, who cares?"

