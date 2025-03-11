A man left the internet deeply stunned after he attempted to attack a massive king cobra that wasn't harming anyone

The giant reptile was minding its business when the gent suddenly picked up a massive rock to try and kill it

Netizens were stunned by the act, many were shocked by the incident, while some showed hate for danger-noodles

A man left netizens worldwide stunned when he attacked a king cobra unprovoked. Images: tzahiV, Pierre von Rahmel

Snakes are some of the most hated creatures on the planet, and one man proved it. A gent tried attacking a large king cobra with a rock out of nowhere. The snake didn't try to bite the man, making him the aggressor.

Minding its own business

The judge_roy78 Instagram account shared the clip. After the man tried attacking the snake, it quickly evaded him but then tried to strike. The gent was on his toes, making him avoid any bite. Oddly enough, the man wasn't done with the snake and proceeded to pursue it even though the reptile had it with the man.

See the video below:

Snakes in Mzansi

Snakes aren't an unknown phenomenon when it comes to South Africans, especially for those living in KZN. The province is home to many reptiles, which has brought about a whole snake catching industry. Snakes are so prevalent in KZN that black mambas are not a rarity but a somewhat common occurrence.

Commenters debated whether the snake was a python or a king cobra. Image: Amith Nag Photography.

The way the man dealt with the snake in the video above isn't recommended by most snake catchers, however, it's advised for individuals to proceed with caution when interacting with snakes. Netizens were shocked to see someone go after a snake like this. Some asked why he did it and some suggested that he was trying to eat it, while others agreed with him.

See the responses below:

denzelsithole5 said:

"Haa but l don't really see why he wanted to kill that snake coz this one is a friendly snake 🤔 😏 And a beautiful one, l have overcome those pythons many times and it also respects human beings."

nixondulani mentioned:

"That's how to treat every snake, always remember that the only good snake is a dead snake."

chanjumanda90 asked:

"Who else move his leg when the snake was coming back 🤣"

peter.oloo.16121 commented:

"It's food to them. The man wanted to eat it that why he is chasing it."

laura_kazs posted:

"I was going to do the same thing 🤣 The way I hate snakes yoh."

donkim8544 asked:

"How can a snake dodge stone like that?"

ncumisatshabeni mentioned:

"I was gonna do the same thing the way I hate snakes."

