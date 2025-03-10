A man shared a nerve-wracking video showing him taunting a highly dangerous puff adder with a snake catching tool, repeatedly trying to place a hat over the agitated reptile

The puff adder, responsible for more snake bite fatalities in Africa than any other species, can deliver venom potent enough to kill an adult human, with victims experiencing severe pain

Social media users expressed concern and fascination at the man's risky interaction with one of Africa's deadliest snakes, questioning the wisdom of antagonizing such a creature

A man showed how he taunted a puff adder with his hat and snake catching tool. Images: @floyd.sango.71

Content creator @floyd.sango posted a video on Facebook showing himself using a snake catching tool to repeatedly taunt a puff adder. In the footage, the man can be seen attempting to place a hat on top of the venomous snake as it reacts defensively, striking at the hat each time it comes near. The snake, clearly agitated, is caught between a wall and the man wielding the tool as he continues the risky interaction.

The video suggests the man saw the encounter as lighthearted fun, despite the danger posed by the puff adder as he captioned the clip:

"Just playing with it 😜😜"

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Potentially fatal encounter

This species (Bitis arietans) is a highly venomous viper found throughout most of Africa and parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Puff adders are responsible for more snakebite fatalities in Africa than any other snake. This is due to several factors, including their widespread distribution, frequent occurrence in populated areas, aggressive behaviour when threatened, and their habit of freezing rather than fleeing when approached by humans.

When disturbed, puff adders hiss loudly and continuously while adopting a tightly coiled defensive posture. They can strike suddenly and with tremendous speed, able to launch an attack to a distance of about one-third of their body length. The impact of their strike is so forceful and their long fangs penetrate so deeply that prey items are often killed by physical trauma alone, even before the venom takes effect.

A man played a dangerous game after taunting a puff adder. Images: @floyd.sango.71

Mzansi reacts with concern

Social media users shared their thoughts on the dangerous interaction:

@Ivy Wambi admired:

"This snake skin is beautiful but where in the world is it? I don't think it's in SA."

@Kelebogile Otukile answered:

"In the Northern Cape. Mostly Karoo and Namaqualand areas."

@Nkonzo Ntntl added:

"You find most in sand here."

@Magda Oosthuizen Faber warned:

"This snake has the fastest strike among all, the bite is nasty. The venom is cytotoxic, meaning it kills body tissue cells. They are responsible for more bites and fatalities in Africa than any other snake."

@Sithembile Malanga observed:

"I never saw an adder attacking if you don't step on its tail."

