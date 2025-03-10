Baboons were seen crossing a Cape Town street in an orderly manner that had South Africans cackling and respecting them

The two primates were waiting at a zebra crossing for it to be safe to walk, and were accompanied by a volunteer crosser

Mzansi couldn't believe how calm and collected the wild animals were and said that they could teach some humans a thing or two

Two baboons won the respect of South African netizens when they were caught crossing a road in a polite manner. Images: thecaperobyn

Source: TikTok

Baboons and Cape Town go together like peanut butter and jam, it's a popular combination you will never forget. Two baboons were seen crossing a street in the Mother City with the assistance of a volunteer at a zebra crossing.

Cool and calm wild animals

TikTok user thecaperobyn shares content about what's happening around Cape Town, including events and must-see locations. The incident she recorded took place in Simon's Town on a peaceful early evening where two baboons popped up out of nowhere. What made people impressed was how they both waited for the traffic to wind down to cross the Zebra crossing.

Watch the humorous video below:

An abundance of thrills

One thing that's very hard to be in Cape Town is being bored. The city is filled with tons of attractions and random happenings such as the baboon crossing seen above. The city has become a massive hotspot for digital nomads over the years, creating issues such as a spike in housing prices and the cost of living.

Cape Town has been rated as one of the best holiday destination in the world. Image: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography.

Source: Getty Images

thecaperobyn tends to spread positivity about Cape Town, however. Her TikTok feed is filled with all the interesting places and activities to take part in. She shares a ton of content on the different live shows and performances that will keep tourists and visitors entertained.

Netizens were tremendously impressed with the manners and politeness of the baboons and cracked some jokes about them.

Read the comments:

Rebelman.co.za said:

"They are on their way to parliament!"

tamanemahlophe mentioned:

"Terribly things are happening in South Africa, Trump said it🤣"

Alijoseph joked:

"What's my mother in law and her sister doing on Tiktok..."

user804842378171 commented:

"They were discussing the upcoming 2025 budget and how it will affect there lifestyle including free meals 😂😂"

Brandon-Lee Crow asked:

"Wait so you telling me government is paying people to walk baboons to walk across the street while they can't pay someone to sweep the streets (not that they use streets specifically)?"

🇨🇭Nicky Schmid Viviers said:

"In Switzerland the cars would stop it's a pedestrian crossing 😂"

💕. Naz. 💕🇿🇦🫶 mentioned:

"On their way to go do some shopping 🤣"

More animal stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man shared the harrowing story about finding a snake inside his house when he least expected it.

previously reported that a South African man shared the harrowing story about finding a snake inside his house when he least expected it. A kite surfer experienced a heart-stopping moment when he spotted a shark swimming directly under his board at Macassar Beach in Cape Town, capturing the entire close encounter.

The Pitt Bull Sanctuary South Africa, a haven for misunderstood power breeds who have endured severe cruelty and neglect, was in dire straits. Their Benoni sanctuary was overtaken by floodwaters, leaving their rescued canines helpless in the rising water.

Source: Briefly News