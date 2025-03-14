Global site navigation

“Mara SA Doesn’t Have Peace”: Fans Not Sold on Siya Kolisi’s Lookalike, Mzansi Howls at Silliness
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • Netizens across Mzansi were left defeated and immensely entertained by a clip showing what's supposed to be a Siya Kolisi
  • The video jokingly showed what life is like before the famed rugby player's divorce and what it's like after it
  • South Africans found the content hilarious and wondered how people in the country can have such a silly sense of humour

A Siya Kolisi lookealike was shared online, leaving Mzansi defeated.
South African's couldn't believe their eyes after a Siya Kolisi lookalike was posted online. Images: siyakolisi/ Instagram, shebba90
One thing South Africans never get tired of showing to the world is their witty and tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. A clip was posted online jokingly showing how Siya Kolisi looked before his divorce and after, with a lookalike sitting on the floor looking sad and having a beer.

A land of many jokes

TikTokker shebba90 shared the clip showing the hilarious side-by-side comparison. The famous couple divorced late last year, with the only person showing visible signs of emotional and mental distress being Rachel Kolisi. The Springbok captain's ex-wife has shared several posts in the past showing her struggles with going through such a difficult time.

See the clip below:

A painful split

Rachel Kolisi and Siya had been together for a tremendously long time and were somewhat of a power couple within the South African media landscape. The pair had their relationship documented since they met each other back in high school. The two were seen as an example of a healthy and happy relationship among most South Africans.

Mzansi was shocked that Siya and Rachel Kolisi divorced.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce came to a shock for many South Africans. Image: Rubberball/ Mike Kemp
It wasn't just their relationship that's been on display for all to see. Their family and its dynamic have been shared countless times within the online world. While Rachel was sharing her emotions on the socials, Siya has had a more tame social media presence as of late and has been sighted with some famous sports people.

South Africans loved the witty humour of the video and were left speechless by how silly it was.

Read the comments below:

SmallTee said:

'That is the Real "Kolisi", the one playing Rugby is a clone💔😭'

user762476463682 asked:

"What if South Africa is hell they are talking about in the bible? 😂"

Ned Shibambu mentioned:

"I refused a scholarship to New Zealand, I'm not leaving South Africa, you guys can go 😂"

molefik commented:

"Your photo merging is good and I like it. But my worry is this depressed man, I can't laugh since I don't know why him. It's sad."

Ramsey Right shared:

"There is no such thing as love. I got married to stay away from trouble not because of love. Having a family is a responsibility, and a responsibility keeps you out of trouble."

Tman posted:

"I’m leaving South Africa, I had enough 🤣"

meeeeeeee830 said:

"😹 No being bored ko South Africa is a choice."

