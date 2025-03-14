Netizens across Mzansi were left defeated and immensely entertained by a clip showing what's supposed to be a Siya Kolisi

The video jokingly showed what life is like before the famed rugby player's divorce and what it's like after it

South Africans found the content hilarious and wondered how people in the country can have such a silly sense of humour

South African's couldn't believe their eyes after a Siya Kolisi lookalike was posted online. Images: siyakolisi/ Instagram, shebba90

Source: TikTok

One thing South Africans never get tired of showing to the world is their witty and tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. A clip was posted online jokingly showing how Siya Kolisi looked before his divorce and after, with a lookalike sitting on the floor looking sad and having a beer.

A land of many jokes

TikTokker shebba90 shared the clip showing the hilarious side-by-side comparison. The famous couple divorced late last year, with the only person showing visible signs of emotional and mental distress being Rachel Kolisi. The Springbok captain's ex-wife has shared several posts in the past showing her struggles with going through such a difficult time.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A painful split

Rachel Kolisi and Siya had been together for a tremendously long time and were somewhat of a power couple within the South African media landscape. The pair had their relationship documented since they met each other back in high school. The two were seen as an example of a healthy and happy relationship among most South Africans.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce came to a shock for many South Africans. Image: Rubberball/ Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

It wasn't just their relationship that's been on display for all to see. Their family and its dynamic have been shared countless times within the online world. While Rachel was sharing her emotions on the socials, Siya has had a more tame social media presence as of late and has been sighted with some famous sports people.

South Africans loved the witty humour of the video and were left speechless by how silly it was.

Read the comments below:

SmallTee said:

'That is the Real "Kolisi", the one playing Rugby is a clone💔😭'

user762476463682 asked:

"What if South Africa is hell they are talking about in the bible? 😂"

Ned Shibambu mentioned:

"I refused a scholarship to New Zealand, I'm not leaving South Africa, you guys can go 😂"

molefik commented:

"Your photo merging is good and I like it. But my worry is this depressed man, I can't laugh since I don't know why him. It's sad."

Ramsey Right shared:

"There is no such thing as love. I got married to stay away from trouble not because of love. Having a family is a responsibility, and a responsibility keeps you out of trouble."

Tman posted:

"I’m leaving South Africa, I had enough 🤣"

meeeeeeee830 said:

"😹 No being bored ko South Africa is a choice."

More Siya Kolisi stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave England and Chelsea footballer during his recent visit to London.

previously reported that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave England and Chelsea footballer during his recent visit to London. Kolisi shared a heartfelt moment with Klopp on Instagram, emphasizing their strong bond and respect, while welcoming the former Liverpool FC manager to South Africa.

17-year-old Nkosi Mnikazi, who lives with cerebral palsy, fulfills his lifelong dream of meeting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News