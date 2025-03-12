Bok skipper Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave England and Chelsea footballer during his recent visit to London

The Rugby World Cup-winning flanker spent time at Stamford Bridge in January 2025, where he met several Chelsea stars, including Palmer and Reece James

Local netizens reacted on social media to Kolisi’s Palmer jibe by adding to the comment and saying they agreed with the Bok skipper

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi explained why he gave Chelsea star Cole Palmer a funny look during his visit to Stamford Bridge in January 2025.

The Bok skipper explained in a video that he was confused by Palmer’s choice to wear a thick jacket and slippers without socks in icy cold London weather.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi poked fun at English football superstar Cole Palmer. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Kolisi spent time in London, where he visited Stamford Bridge to meet several Chelsea stars such as Palmer, Reece James and Enzo Fernandez, while also chilling with former footballer Demba Ba.

Siya Kolisi opens up about ‘that’ look

Watch Kolisi explain his look in the video below:

According to the Instagram video, Kolisi said he was confused by the 22-year-old Palmer, who has scored 36 goals since joining Chelsea in 2023.

Kolisi said:

“Do you know how cold it was? He had his hands over here [tucked into his jacket] because it was so cold, but then he was wearing slops. I was like, I don’t understand, what’s going on? You're confusing me; are you warm or cold, which one? Chose!”

While Kolisi visited Chelsea’s home ground in January, the flanker is an avid Liverpool fan and has even forged a close friendship with former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Kolisi and Klopp chilled together in South Africa, according to the Instagram post below:

Kolisi prepares for a busy year with the Boks

Ahead of a busy international Test rugby season, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said Kolisi will retain the captaincy, keeping the flanker’s place as one of Mzansi’s top athletes.

Erasmus said he is planning a busy schedule for the Boks after lining up more than 15 international Tests to truly assess the depth of South Africa’s talent.

The four-time Rugby World Cup champions will face top opposition such as Ireland, New Zealand and France during the busy 2025 international rugby season.

Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks into a busy international rugby Test season in 2025. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Fans agree with Kolisi.

Local netizens responded to Kolisi’s explanation on social media by agreeing with the Bok skipper while they also commented on Palmer’s fashion choice.

Bkonze92 loved the look:

“The ‘up & down’ look was very Xhosa-like.”

Lsg_the_dj answered:

“He is Cold Palmer; that's warm, sir.”

Septimusandy noted something:

“This guy has met more English football players than the English rugby team.”

Leighfish knows how Siya feels:

“@siyakolisi dude in Europe they do that all the time and I get confused all the time. I’m like - why are your ankles open, where are your socks? It’s two degrees!”

Lukhanyo_mtuta was laughing:

“The South African urge to tell someone to pick a side when they are confusing you.”

