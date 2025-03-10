Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and support for local musician Mandisi Dyantyis at a concert in Cape Town on Sunday, 9 March 2025

Dyantyis performed at Kirstenbosch in front of a packed crowd, which included the two-time Rugby World Cup champion

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise both Kolisi and Dyantysi, rating the pair as some of the best South Africa has to offer

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi showed some big love for local Afro-jazz artist Dyantyis at a concert in Cape Town.

Dyantyis performed at a concert in Kirstenbosch on Sunday, 9 March 2025, in front of an excited crowd that included the decorated flanker.

Local musician Mandisi Dynatyis has a fan in Bok skipper Siya Kolisi. Image: dmandisi.

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the performance, Kolisi met with the local artist and shared multiple Instagram posts about their interaction.

Siya Kolisi supports local music

Watch Kolisi's appreciation for Dynatyis in the video below:

On his Instagram account, Kolisi said he enjoyed the experience and was grateful that he could repay Dyantyis’ faithful support.

Kolisi has continued to carry the mantle of being one of South Africa’s beloved celebrities by often appearing at social events and interacting with fans.

The 33-year-old has also continued his work with the Siya Foundation and recently attended his former school in Gqeberha.

Kolisi visited the community in Gqeberha, according to his Instagram account:

Kolisi gears up for a hectic schedule with the Boks

While Kolisi continues to make his mark off the field, the flanker expects a busy schedule with the Boks ahead of the international rugby season.

Coach Rassie Erasmus, who backed Kolisi to keep the armband, said the Boks are gearing up for a busy schedule of over 15 Tests worldwide.

Erasmus said he wants the jam-packed schedule to properly test the depths of the rugby talent in the country as they aim for an unprecedented hattrick of Rugby World Cups.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed his love for local artists ahead of his return to the Boks. Image: Alex Davidson/RFU.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Siya and Dyantyis

Local netizens flooded social media to praise both Siya and Dyantyis, even saying the pair look like brothers in their public show of support for each other.

Ke_tumelomohale loved Kolisi’s T-shirt:

“That T-shirt is a must-have.”

Cathyjasson noted the relationship:

“Looking like brothers. Great to how you’re supporting each other. Rise Mzansi!”

Khosit27 is a fan of Dyantyis:

“He is the GOAT, I have attended three of his shows and had fun. He, Lira and Zonke are my favourites. You will definitely enjoy it.”

Nandi_madida is impressed:

“So cool!”

S_mzongwana asked a question:

“How do we get the tee?”

Katleho_chmpn said Siya and Dynatyis look the same:

“Twins.”

Lase_lase admires both:

“The best everything!!!”

Nenelindomichael amdires Siya:

“Bro you look so relaxed. I’m so chuffed for you.”

U_bhongo loved the post:

“The cutest thing.”

Nelisaveeto was at the show:

“What a beautiful performance! Enkosi Mandisi, siyabulela Zizi.”

