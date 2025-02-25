South African rugby star Siya Kolisi was spotted visiting his high school while giving back to the Gqeberha community

The Springboks captain was born and grew up in Zwide, iBhayi, a township in the Gqeberha community

Netizens hail the Sharks star for remembering the community that shaped him through the Kolisi Foundation

Springboks star Siya Kolisi paid a visit to his high school, Grey Boys High School, during his break as he continued to give back to the community that groomed him.

The Boks star is known for his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch, and it was good seeing him visit the community that shaped him to be who he is today.

The South African rugby star brought back old memories as he was seen participating in some activities with students.

Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi visits his high school, Grey Boys High School. Photo: Steve Haag Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi gives back to Gqeberha community

Siya, through the Kolisi Foundation, continues to make an impact in different communities in South Africa.

The Springboks star returned to Zwide, Gqeberha to visit schools within the Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project the foundation is running.

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi gives back to the Gqeberha community. Photo: @kolisi_foundation.

Source: Instagram

Kolisi Foundation posted videos and photos of Siya checking through some of the projects on social media.

"@siyakolisi returned to Zwide, Gqeberha, to visit schools within the Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project. From classrooms to the construction site of a new multi-purpose court, he spent the day engaging with learners, supporting coaches, and witnessing the programmes' impact on the community that shaped him," the Kolisi Foundation captioned the post.

The foundation also shared how the Sharks star connected with students and people of the community on Instagram.

"Full circle moment! This week, our co-founder @siyakolisi returned to Zwide, Gqeberha – the community that shaped him – to visit schools within our Siyaphakama Zwide Schools Project. From classrooms to the construction site of a brand-new multi-purpose court, Siya spent the day connecting with learners, encouraging the coaches, and witnessing firsthand the impact of the Siyaphakama programme. This is what it’s all about—creating opportunities through education and sport, empowering young minds, and giving back to the communities that raised us," the caption reads.

Netizens react Siya Kolisi gives back to Gqeberha community

Kelly J said:

"What an inspirational person to use their position and influence to create good in the world ♥ not everyone chooses to use their power for the good of others ♥"

Jean-Phillipe Alexander wrote on the post:

"May the good lord bless and protect you Siya. Blessings from Seychelles 🇸🇨🙏🏾👏🏽."

Marinella Coriani commented:

"Amazing. Amazing you and amazing everything Unfortunately in Europe these moments of togetherness are rare and people like me miss them so much. I wish I were there, I feel so far away...🙌❤️"

Mk Duma reacted:

"Doing amazing work @siyakolisi. Siyabonga kaptein 🙏🏾"

buyiswaelizabeth shared:

"Where is the person who said terrible things are happening in SA send this to him."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News