South African rugby star Siya Kolisi has celebrated his long-time friend Siyabonga 'Scarra' Ntubeni on his 34th birthday

The Springboks captain and the Western Province hooker have been friends since their time together at the Stormers

South Africans and netizens celebrated the Stormers star on birthday after Kolisi posted some of the old pictures together on social media

Siya Kolisi has taken time to celebrate his friend and fellow South African rugby international Siyabonga 'Scarra' Ntubeni on his 34th birthday on Tuesday.

Scarra, as he's fondly called, was born February 18, 1991, in East London, South Africa, and has been playing rugby since he was a teenager.

The 34-year-old currently plays as a hooker for the Stormers in Super Rugby and Western Province in the Currie Cup and the Rugby Challenge.

Siya Kolisi celebrate his friend and fellow South African rugby international Siyabonga 'Scarra' Ntubeni on his 34th birthday. Photo: @siyakolisi.

Siya Kolisi celebrates Scarra's birthday in style

Kolisi, while joining other rugby stars and South African celebrities in celebrating Scarra's birthday, did his in style as he celebrated the Stormer star's birthday with old and funny pictures of them together on his Instagram page.

The two South African rugby spent time together at Stormers and Western Province before Siya joined Sharks in 2021.

Kolisi posted several pictures of the moment he spent together with Scarra, including their time with the Boks, and captioned it with a lovely birthday message to the Stormer star.

"Happy birthday, my comrade @scarra2ntubeni ❤️ the journey continues," the Springboks captain said on Instagram.

South Africans celebrate Scarra on his 34th birthday

Sisipho Ndlovu said:

"Happy birthday to my awesome brother!! 🔥🥂"

Sibonile Malapu wrote:

"South Africa misses this friendship 🤞nwele olude Ntubza🎂."

Robbie Gillett reacted:

"Happy birthday legend! @scarra2ntubeni."

Abdullah Galant commented on Siya's post:

"@scarra2ntubeni Happy Birthday Champ May the almighty grant you greatly allround..”one day I stopped you at Newlands and just asked you for your socks guess what I still have it !!stay Blessed have a wonderful day Champ 🙏🙏💪🎂"

Christin Leigh Trimmel shared:

"Happy birthday @scarra2ntubeni ❤️🙌 Hope you have a good day sir."

Siraj Leggett responded to Kolisi's post:

"Happy Birthday @scarra2ntubeni hope you enjoy your birthday🎉🎂🎁"

Wonga Nolutshungu to Scarra.

"Apho yaqala khona, haii nisuka kude madoda @scarra2ntubeni more life king🔥🙌."

Andrew Rothschild wrote:

"Happy Birthday @scarra2ntubeni - thanks for always lifting up everyone around you with your positive energy. We all love you - wishing you a magic year ahead."

