The former Big Brother star Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka celebrated another year around the sun

The star's colleague at Kaya FM decided to celebrate his birthday at the office as he turned 38

A video of them celebrating the radio personality's special day was shared on social media

Sol Phenduka celebrated his birthday in style. Image: @solphenduka, @fakazanews

Source: UGC

South African radio personality and music producer Sol Phenduka marked another year around the sun with his colleagues.

Sol Phenduka turns 38

The controversial Podcast and Chill co-host Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka celebrated his special day as he turned 38 years old. This was after he posted two throwback photos from his campus radio days when he was still a student.

Colleagues at Kaya FM celebrated the Diqabang hitmaker's birthday in style as they also posted a video of them surprising him at the office on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

The clip was captioned:

"Happy birthday, @Solphendukaa🎈#BirthdaysOnKaya959 #SizTheWorld."

Watch the video below:

Fans wish Sol Phenduka a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing the radio personality a happy birthday. See some of the celebratory messages below:

@Thisthat_Acadmy commented:

"This man is full of life, happy birthday Sol."

@MightiJamie replied:

"Happy birthday brethren. May you have an abundant year."

@IamthabangK said:

"Happy birthday @Solphendukaa. I know there are many Phendukas birthdaying today."

@senzonyembe33 wrote:

"Happy birthday Solomzi🎂🎉🎊🍾🎁wishing you more to life and more blessings."

@Martha50464034 mentioned:

"Happy birthday Uncle Sol, you share your birthday with my child, if only she could tape into your wisdom then I'd know lm raising a powerhouse. Have a good one."

@SydneyFortuneLe said:

"Lol Sol said Rihanna is busy making babies this morning on radio, and Sizwe said NO she is making makeup! That interaction made me cackle! Sizwe doesn’t take nonsense and Sol thought that was the podcast anyway, Happy birthday Sol."

Radio personality Sol Phenduka recently turned 38. Image: @fakazanews

Source: UGC

Sol Phenduka parties with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

In more Sol Phenduka updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Podcast and Chill co-host's photo with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Peeps wanted the inside scoop on the men's conversation, curious to know about the politicians' next move with the EFF after his relationship with Julius Malema went south.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News