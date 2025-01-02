Kaya FM radio host Sol Phenduka recently expressed his gratitude after winning big at Lesedi FM

The star's hit song Diqabang was crowned the Song of The Year by national radio station Lesedi FM

Many netizens fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to him winning the title

Sol Phenduka won the Song of The Year title. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

With 2024 over, many musicians and artists are celebrating their wins. Most of them have their songs ushering netizens into the new year.

Sol Phenduka wins Song of The Year

Social media has been buzzing since Sol Phendka dropped his hit song Diqabang.

The Kaya FM radio host recently happily announced that his hit song ushered many listeners into 2025. Phenduka's Song was crowned as Lesedi FM's Song of The Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Podcast and Chill co-host expressed his gratitude after Diqabang was crowned.

He wrote:

"@lesedifm, we thank you. Thank you to each and every person who showed Diqabang love. We dropped this song 7 MONTHS AGO !!!! In May, Bra!!!!! Unbelievable and just a blessing. Happy New year."

See the post below:

An online user, @kmadiba, also congratulated Sol Phenduka on his win. he wrote:

"Congratulations to @Solphendukaa for giving us Song of the Year on @LesediFM. You called this one, and they laughed, but you truly believed what you said. Power of the tongue #SongOfTheYear2024 #SongOfTheYear #Diqabang."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Sol Phenduka

Many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating Sol Phenduka on his win. Here's what they had to say:

noni.sparkle said:

"The brother at the back stopped brushing his teeth to hear kahle. Congratulations Sol."

tumi_tsapi wrote:

"It spoke to us and will live in our hearts forever and carry us. Congratulations Phenduka."

palesa_robin commented:

"My gran called my entire family to tell them that Diqabang is the song of the year, and she knew it would be; she's 76. Congratulations on such an impactful song."

londiemsomi responded:

"Well deserved, congratulations to everyone that was involved in the making of this song that everyone can relate to."

Zimbabwe crosses over to the new year with iPlan by Dlala Thukzin

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zimbabweans understood the Song of the Year concept as they named Dlala Thukzin's iPlan their crossover song.

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Zimbabweans in Bulawayo are seen dancing to iPlan before beginning the countdown. They all cheered as they entered 2024 and danced to the smash hit song. The video taken at a stadium in Bulawayo has gone viral, and Mzansi peeps were fuelled with jealousy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News