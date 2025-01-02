The former Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch's ex-Nokuphiwa Mathithibala tied the knot

Pictures of Nokuphiwa Mathithibala getting married were posted by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nokuphiwa getting married

Lorch'ex-lover Nokuphiwa tied the knot. Image: @phiwa_mathi

Source: Instagram

Love is in the air this season as many well-known celebs and influencers have been tying the knot.

Lorch's ex-lover, Nokuphiwa, ties the knot

Popular ex-lover of the South African football player Thembinkosi Lorch recently married her new lover.

The star has joined the long list of celebrities recently married or engaged. Stars like Ayanda Thabethe and Pearl Modiadie got engaged, while Candice Modiselle got married.

Nokuphiwa Mathithibala posted pictures of her wedding traditional on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"20.12.2024 He delivered as he promised. You made me so exceptionally proud; you did everything in one day. Lobola@6am nothing was left behind, and at about 13:30 the same day, I was walking down the aisle to say I do to the man who proved his love for me beyond measure-able doubts and stood by our love despite all the challenges - I am still in disbelief, is like someone is going to wake me up from this dream. He was welcomed the same day and his family the same day… igusha after igusha, lobola same day and marriage same day! "

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted the pictures of their wedding on his Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Thembinkosi Lorch's ex-girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala gets married."

See the post below:

