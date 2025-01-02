SuperSport United midfielder Vincent Pule married his longtime girlfriend in a lavish traditional ceremony

A video of the couple, shared on social media, showed them in stylish traditional attire, earning widespread attention

Fans congratulated Pule, praising the new generation of athletes for prioritising family commitments

SuperSport United midfielder and former Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule is officially off the market. The football star tied the knot to the love of his life in a lavish ceremony.

Former Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule recently got married. Image: @pule.45

Source: Instagram

Popular South African football player Vincent Pule recently married his longtime girlfriend. The star has joined the long list of celebrities who recently got married or engaged. Stars like Ayanda Thabethe and Pearl Modiadie got engaged, while Candice Modiselle got married.

A snippet from the lavish wedding was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @TheeSportsGuy01. The now-viral video shows the couple dressed in stylish traditional outfits. From the video, Pule and his wife did not spare any costs or their special day. Eveything looked perfect. The caption read:

"SuperSport United midfielder & former Orlando Pirates’ 🏴‍☠️ fan favorite Vincent Maliele Pule recently tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend. Congratulations 🎊🎈, Maliele 👏🏽"

Take a look at the video below:

Fans congratulate Vincent Pule

Social media users showered the football player with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Many commended the new-age athletes for their commitment and dedication to their families.

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"I love these new batch of soccer stars, they are very much responsible."

@_Bongani__ wrote:

"Congratulations Mashonisa mfwethu."

@BiggieSmiles_17 commented:

"So Pirates could pay enough for lobola but just one season in Supersport ..."

Inside Akani Simbine's beautiful wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African athlete who missed out on the podium finish in the Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Akani Simbine, is officially off the market.

Akani Simbine ties the knot with his lover. With a very interesting track record of the women he has dated in the past, the South African fastest man Akani Simbine recently said his I do's to his partner Terisa this past weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News