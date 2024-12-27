Candice Modiselle has reportedly gotten married after photos from what appeared to be a lobola celebration began circulating

Snaps of the couple had fans feeling fuzzy inside as many congratulated the lovely couple

Meanwhile, Mzansi men were heartbroken and green with envy at the news of their crush being taken

Candice Modiselle shared photos from her lobola celebration. Images: candicemodiselle

Word on the street is that Candice Modiselle is officially off the market after her alleged partner put a ring on it.

Candice Modiselle ties the knot

Pictures of Candice Modiselle and a man rumoured to be her partner are making the rounds online after it was alleged that the born-again Christian was married.

In a video and pictures shared on her Instagram page, the pair are seen having a sweet moment together, with Candice's mystery man urging her to show off her gorgeous ring on his chest.

In a separate picture, the former SAFTAs host is seen looking lovingly into her husband's eyes, wearing traditional Setswana attire, alluding to having come from welcoming her new hubby and his uncles home:

"'Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life.' A perfect expression of God’s abounding love. I’m in awe."

Mzansi reacts to Candice Modiselle getting married

Fans congratulated Candice, stunned at how many people had gotten married in 2024:

ladyNTK was stunned:

"Everyone got hitched this year, yuuuu!"

AnelisaSinika showed love to Candice:

"Love it for her. She seems like a genuine, bubbly sweetheart."

Deeneo__ said:

"Single people will never forget 2024."

Meanwhile, the gents fell to their knees in disbelief:

GlenK2914 was shattered:

"The schoolboy crush I had on this one isn't okay with this news."

Zinzy__ was heartbroken:

"My God, my crush is gone. Oh, Candice, what am I going to do without you?"

WandileV_ said:

"I just fell on my knees at Shoprite uSave."

