‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ Star Kwezi Ndlovu Gets Married, Fans Celebrate: “Congratulations, MaMbambo”
- Kwezi Ndlovu officially shared the exciting news of her marriage to her partner
- The Umkhokha: The Curse actress took to social media to share stunning snaps from her announcement shoot and was flooded with congratulatory messages
- Mzansi gushed over Kwezi's striking beauty and celebrated her new journey as MaMbambo
Sorry, boys, Kwezi Ndlovu is officially off the market after her partner finally put a ring on it!
Kwezi Ndlovu ties the knot
Actress, Kwezi Ndlovu, was a sight for sore eyes when she dropped a bombshell that she was getting hitched.
The Umkhokha: The Curse star shared the wonderful news with stunning pictures from a photoshoot from her Lobola celebration, draped in traditional Xhosa attire with the caption:
"Mbambo. Goba, Mdunge, Theneza, Mageza ngobisi lwenhlunu abanye begeza ngamanzi, Jangase! Aww, kodwa, Myeni Wami. Ngibonga iqiniso lakho. Ndabezitha! Nibothi Koti, Mrs M, uMamawamawele
Known for her breathtaking Instagram announcements, Kwezi previously dropped jaws with a pregnancy announcement before welcoming twins earlier in 2024. She's now ready to embark on another exciting journey as Mrs Mbambo:
Mzansi shows love to Kwezi Ndlovu
Fans and peers flooded the mother of two with heartfelt messages congratulating her on getting hitched:
gugulethumzobe said:
"Congratulations, sweetheart!"
South African actress, Zenande Mfenyana, wrote:
"Congratulations, beautiful mama."
therealnkanyiso cheered:
"Soundtrack: 'Bam’thathile, bam’thathile umuntu wami.'"
nessa_mokwena joked:
"Congratulations, mama. Single people will never forget 2024."
asavela__m gushed over Kwezi:
"Congratulations, mama. You're such a beautiful bride."
sikelela_siki blessed Kwezi:
"I can just hear you say, 'uMyeni wami, guys' every second. Congratulations, my love, may God bless your family abundantly."
cebi_themakeup_artist posted:
"My beautiful Kwezi. You look gorgeous, my angel, and congratulations."
lelloh.chillies responded:
"Halala babe! This is the day that the Lord has made. Congratulations, babes."
miss_myeni8 was excited:
What? I’m so happy for you, sis wami! Congratulations, gorgeous mama wama twins."
