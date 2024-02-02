Actress known for her role in Umkhokha: The Curse , Khwezi Ndlovu, has shared the arrival of her babies

Khwezi Ndlovu welcomed twins, baby boys named Baby M, and she shared a picture attached with a cute audio

Fans of the actress sent their congratulatory messages to the actress, with many sharing how emotional they got over the audio

Actress Khwezi Ndlovu announced the birth of her twins with a cute Instagram post. Image: @kwezi_ndlovu

Kwezi Ndlovu is now a proud mommy of two bouncing baby boys. The actress made a cute announcement that made her fans swoon.

Actress Kwezi shares exciting news of baby's arrival

Umkhokha: The Curse, Khwezi Ndlovu, has shared the arrival of her babies. The star hinted that, at first, she thought she had one son. However, she found out that she was expecting twins.

Khwezi Ndlovu named her boys Baby M, and she shared a picture attached with a cute audio.

"God: you thought you had one boy? Take two for bhayzing. 'The smallest family will become a thousand people, and the tiniest group will become a mighty nation. At the right time, I, the LORD, will make it happen.' Isaiah 60:22. Baby Ⓜ️+Ⓜ️.

"Please watch with audio to hear my chommie @life_withbean and niece @kukhanya_konke first reaction to seeing a pic of the boys. I cried!"

Fans congratulate Kwezi

Fans of the actress conveyed their congratulations to the actress, with many sharing how emotional they got over the audio.

itsatnhi:

"Congratulations mama."

linda_mtoba:

"Chomi. She’s so excited to be in her big sister era. It’s not a peace sign. It’s 2 babies."

dumi_mkokstadsa':

"Congratulations sisi. There’s nothing more precious. We thank the Lord for keeping you and the Safe arrival of your blessings. Enjoy every minute."

missspheleleluthuli':

"Joo I need to work hard. I will be buying everything x2. Aunty duties."

zama_mngoma:

"Congratulations Momma, at first I thought it was a mirror reflection of one baby."

Eben and wife welcome baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth and Anlia announced the birth of their baby girl through a heartwarming social media post.

The precious moment from the delivery room captures the celebrity couple's joy as new parents.

South Africans extended warm wishes and congratulations to the rugby star and his lovely wife.

