Candice Modiselle is grateful for the opportunity to host the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2022

The talented presenter took to Instagram to thank everyone who helped make her lifelong dream a reality

South African and her sister Bontle Modiselle rushed to Candice's comments section to praise her outstanding work on the luxurious night

Candice Modiselle, a former Generations actress and TV presenter, is overjoyed after landing a Safta hosting gig.

Candice Modiselle is celebrating her dream of hosting Saftas becoming a reality. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Candice thanked the production on Instagram following the broadcast of the lavish award ceremony.

"18 years in the world of storytelling has led me to this moment and I couldn’t be more grateful. @saftassa it’s been an honour. "

Candice Modiselle shared the following snaps and lengthy post on Instagram:

The actress went on to say that hosting an event of that calibre has always been her dream. Candice is well-known as a former YoTV presenter, an edutainment show for children and teenagers.

Candice Modiselle had Saftas on her career bucket list, reports the Daily Sun. She told one of Safta's makeup artists in 2020 that she hopes to host the ceremony one day, further reports the news publication.

Naturally, Modiselle's fans flocked to her comments section after making the post. Numerous well-known people, including her sister Bontle Modiselle, praised Candice for her outstanding work as a Saftas host.

@bontle.modiselle commented:

"You are so stunning Queencess ❤️"

@rosemary_zimu said:

"A whole queen!!! "

@ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"Well deserved"

@noni_khumalo shared:

"You’re doing amazing! To the world @candicemodiselle "

@maybe_its_waybeline posted:

"This dress. Everything ❤️❤️ shine Baby"

@sivisuals_ replied:

"And that’s on what!? PURR♥️"

@palesa_robin also commented:

"Shine Candice shine❤️"

@lumkojohnson also said:

"This look was a dream. You were amazing Candice. To many more!"

@karenmthethwa also wrote:

"You look like a princess "

@lufunolove added:

"You are such a professional. Well done baby! To many many more "

‘DiepCity’ bows out of SA television with 2 major Safta wins, Mandla N grateful to the cast

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DiepCity was one of the big winners at the 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). This huge win comes after the soapie was canned after two successful Seasons.

According to ZAlebs, the popular TV soap or telenovela won Best Telenovela and Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela. Both of these trophies were determined by a public vote, further reports the publication.

Mandla N, the head of the production team for DiepCity, Black Brain, took to Instagram to thank everyone who helped make the telenovela a success.

Source: Briefly News