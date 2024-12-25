Seasoned TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie and her new boyfriend are on a couple's vacation

The doting couple decided to spend the holiday season together in the States and enjoyed the chilly winter in Colorado

Fans showed love to Pearl and her new man, while other people made unsavoury remarks

Pearl Modiadie and her boyfriend are spending the holidays together. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Pearl and bae enjoy the snowfall in the States

South African television personality Pearl Modiadie and her handsome boyfriend are enjoying their vacation. The former Zaziwa presenter posted photos from their Vail, Colorado getaway.

This would not be the couple's first adventurous getaway together. They embarked on a vacation to Zanzibar in July and shared a hot selfie.

Posting the recent selfie on Instagram, Pearl wished her followers a blissful holiday season.

Pearl posted a video of what they got up to in Colorado in another post.

Mzansi shares mixed feelings about Pearl and bae's selfie

Although her supporters are all for Pearl and her romance, some people have salty things to say under Musa Khawula's X post. However, below are some of the positive responses from fans.

@Hozeh5 said:

"Pearl knows her preference very well."

@Letlamoreng0_ said:

"The guy is hot."

@LimpopoLadyy said:

"I love how she has a good parenting relationship with her baby daddy. Oppenheimer is probably looking after their son while she lives happyily with her lover."

sparkyxulu joked:

"It’s quiet ROCKY where you guys are guys."

gie_matshazi shared:

"Happy holidays to you too, my favourite couple."

real_nelaqubeka lauded:

"Congratulations, Pearl. I'm so excited."

leeroy_wright' responded:

"Ahhhhhh!!!! Love to you guys!!!"

nontombi_swane said:

"Bathong I normally see these ko diMovies 😍 the likes of the preacher's wife😢snow falls."

Pearl Modiadie posts pictures and leaves fans swooning

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Modiadie left her fans in awe of her mesmerizing beauty after posting new photos. The star often shared random pictures of herself, her man, and her latest selfies.

Pearl's undeniable glow had many people swooning, and they couldn't help but show off her gorgeous face and stunning smile.

