The Tembisa-born TV personality Pearl Modiadie looked stunning in a red glittering dress recently

A picture of the star posing with her new white man was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

The former Zaziwa TV presenter had fans talking after the picture circulated on Twitter, as some said they don't look good together with her man

Pearl Modiadie looked lavish in a cute red dress. Image: @pearlmodiadie

The Tembisa-born TV personality and radio host Pearl Modiadie has serving her fans and followers couple goals content since she revealed her new man on social media, and recently, she shared yet another picture which some netizens didn't quite like.

Pearl Modiadie stuns in a red dress with her new man

The 36-year-old radio host has been making headlines on social media after she shared pictures of herself with her man living it up in New York, America. Not so long ago, photos of the star looking lavish in a red glittering standing beside her new man have been circulating on social media.

The star shared the images on her Instagram page and captioned them with an emoji.

See the photos below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared a picture of Modiadie and her man and captioned it:

"Pearl Modiadie and her man..❤"

See the pic below:

Fans have mixed reactions

Many of her fans and other social media users had mixed reactions to her pictures as they flooded the comment section with their views. See some of the responses below:

@FutureBite tweeted:

"They don't look like they belong together."

@visse_ss wrote:

"They don't look together."

@bhekezinhle mentioned:

"One of those pictures with something off but you can’t put a finger on it."

@CindyMthethwa3 complimented:

"They're cute but the guy is more handsome."

@DolfineDD responded:

"The way I have trust issues.... he looks scammy. He looks like that guy wa Netflix hae banna nna ka batshaba. Black or white... konke nje."

@nkuthalomikey questioned:

"Pearl is still relevant?"

@kabelomolishiwa replied:

"Maweni played a huge role here."

@Maphilani1 shared:

"Pearl is forcing this life thing no gigs just hustling with white man ...pusha mtase"

