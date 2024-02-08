A video of a young South African cat bonding with a random cat has gone viral on social media

The footage shows the Cape Town student happily taking the grey and fluffy cat and playing with it

The video was met with funny comments from several netizens as well as concern from those who felt uneasy about the cat

A woman went viral after sharing her cosy interaction with a cat. Image: @babalwakhanzi

Source: TikTok

Cats have a way of making some people melt, and others feel very uncomfortable. A South African Cape Town student viral after sharing a video of her interaction with a random campus cat.

Student plays with cat

A TikTok video shared by Babalwa Khanzi shows the pretty young woman appraoaching a grey cat she spotted out on the campus lawns.

She goes on to take the cat and hold it in her arms as she bonds and plays with it.

"POV: You saw a cat on campus, and you just couldn't resist," the video was captioned.

Watch the video below to see the woman's interaction with her feline friend.

Mzansi netizens react to the cat-lover video

The TikTok video interestingly sparked banter and concern from Mzansi netizens. While some people were amused by the young woman's interest in the cat, others felt worried as they linked the cat to the superstition of 'bad luck".

iluvcountries replied:

"Why do campuses have cats velemaybe that's why we take 7 years to complete a 3 year course."

Butterfly asked:

"Why is no one talking about how pretty the cat whisperer is?"

sphesihle❤ responded:

"Phume makhaya lekati izothatha okuthile."

Zah wrote:

"Those guys really said “wenzani lomuntu, ugibez’inja emotweni” silently ."

NwamChavi commented:

"Yahamba ifuture ne kati."

Mellow Swela wrote:

"Ikati elithunyelwe uyalibona."

nousernamefornow replied:

"Awase UFS ngeke uwalokothe ‍♀️."

Internet screams as woman poses with kitten

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman picked up a kitty with a mouse in its mouth, and her reaction ended with social media users.

Some of the best videos on social media are the ones that went wrong. This woman would have never touched that cat without seeing the mouse.

Twitter user @heirjordynn heard the fuss over the clip and had to check it out for herself. The video shows a woman picking up a cute kitten, realising it has a mouse in its mouth, and then running as if her life depended on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News