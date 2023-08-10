A video of a cat excitedly pouncing high up on a girl with much energy has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the girl trying to do a trendy dance challenge before being interrupted by her furry friend

Although the cat was probably just being affectionate, some South African netizens were left uneasy by its behaviour

Cats can make great companions for people of all ages. They are independent and low-maintenance but can also be very loving and affectionate. Cats can provide companionship, comfort, and stress relief.

A young woman's dance challenge was interrupted by her clingy cat. Image: @babyjhay_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman's clingy cat nearly had some social media users dropping their phones and leaving others with the creeps.

Viral TikTok video shows cat pouncing on a dancing girl

A video posted by @babyjhay_ shows the young woman attempting to do a dance challenge as she busts some moves before her cat excitedly pounces on her with great energy.

Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats can be very loving and affectionate creatures.

Watch the video below:

South Africans alarmed by how high the cat can jump

Although the pet was probably just showing the girl some love, several Mzansi peeps were left feeling uncomfortable after seeing how it pounced on her.

muriu26 replied:

"In the name of jeeesuuuuuzzzzzz."

Nycel commented:

"I want a clingy cat mine doesn’t like me much."

TeeLaReina | UGCC x Influencer wrote:

"That’s not a clingy cat, that’s a TikTok cat."

Naomi wrote:

"Literally screamed blood of Jesus. How’d it jump so high and so fast??!!!!!!"

