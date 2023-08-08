These two young women had people on TikTok howling at their questionable blue hairdos

TikTok user @blessingbanda15 shared a video showing the girls in a taxi, waving their blue hair around

People took to the comment section, wondering what these ladies were thinking going out like this

These two Mzansi babes caused jaws to drop on TikTok with their budget baddie blue ponytails. If you live the taxi life, then you know you see some strange things on public transport, lol.

No one could not take these young ladies' choice of hair seriously, and so they went viral as a result. Image: TikTok / @blessingbanda15

Source: TikTok

Weaves and wigs are pricy! These young women wanted to fashion up but not spend too much while doing so, and it showed.

Two Mzansi babes rock questionable blue ponytails in taxi

TikTok user @blessingbanda15 shared a video showing the blue ponytail crew. These baddies flicked their hair like they were Beyoncé.

Take a look at these young baddies living their best budget fashion life:

People tried to hold back their laughter

While the video was hilarious, people felt sorry for the girls. Social media can be a wild place sometimes. The hairstyles, though, are a lot to take in!

Read some of the mixed reactions:

ELLA BABE felt bad:

“Why is the world so wicked ”

Mandy laughed hard:

“Zimbabwe was just chilling ”

Planter_ZA cracked a joke:

“After giving her your hard-earned R500 ”

user287030256128 was finished:

“ aaah Zimbabwe.”

user8591067301027 shared:

“I don't ever want to go through thiswhat are they thinking though.”

