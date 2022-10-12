A lady took to social media to post a hair tutorial video of herself doing her hair in a rather unconventional style

In the footage, TikTok user @nfante_ is seen gluing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head

She proceeds to style the pieces with great concentration, leaving many netizens dumbfounded and amused

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady left many peeps laughing out loud in disbelief after sharing a video of herself “doing her hair” on TikTok.

One lady had netizens amused by her strange strange 3-piece hairdo on her bald head. Image: @nfante_/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the hilarious footage, user @nfante_ is seen very serious as she concentrates on gluing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head. The pieces are no more than 2 centimeters long and spaced far apart just above her forehead.

The woman proceeds to press the hair pieces down using a long strap which she ties to the back of her head and apply some form of gel to lay down the pieces and style them in a swirl using a toothbrush– as one would their edges or baby hairs.

“All my lonely nights are finally over,” @nfante_ sarcastically captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens could not believe the time and effort the woman took into creating such an odd look. Check out the clip and some of the funny comments below:

Bustygoddess asked:

“WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU ARE DOING HOW DO YOU COME UP WITH THIS .”

ChubbyHun said:

“Not me trusting the process .”

Siphokazi Maphang692: commented:

“Nganekwane.”

Holt smitty responded:

“Yin futhi.”

Mariama Fatmata Kama wrote:

“Pls why doing this to us.”

Matlou_Manamela reacted:

“Yeah neh!”

Kamo commented:

“I watched the whole video twice ⚰️.”

Mbonda Petra replied:

“I need my data back.”

user5683963977218řyýyyyyyyyýý1 said:

“concentration is killing me .”

Lady flaunts her bold baby hair, leaves internet users amused

In another story, Briefly News reported that it appears the trend of laid edges and baby hair is here to stay, and apparently, people are pushing their boundaries.

In a video posted by hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, a lady shows off what appears to be quite a dramatic baby hair.

The video sees the young lady confidently showing off her braided hairstyle which features huge patches of hair covering both sides of her forehead all the way to the brows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News