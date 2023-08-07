This gorgeous babe caught a chicken while wearing a silk dress, and Mzansi peeps were impressed and shocked

TikTok user @benjist0 shared a video showing the woman's skills and her eating her victory

People couldn't believe this lady caught a chicken dressed the way she did and with so much grace

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This Mzansi babe caught a chicken dressed in a silk dress and did it with pure grace! The video left many people in total shock at the way she managed to catch that chicken dressed the way she was.

Someone shared a video showing the woman's skills and her eating her victory, and Mzansi peeps loved it. Image: TikTok / @benjist0

Source: TikTok

Catching chickens is not something new to the citizens of South Africa, but doing it dressed in a stunning dress is not something you see every day.

Mzansi babe catches chicken in silk dress, TikTok video reveals skills

TikTok user @benjist0 shared a video showing the woman gracefully catching a chicken while rocking a stunning silk dress… then she eats the chicken and shares the bones with the deceased's friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at what went down; it was a lot:

South African citizens were impressed by the woman’s chicken catching skills

People flocked to the comment section to comment on what they just saw. Being both shocked and impressed, people had mixed reactions.

Read some of the comments below:

Lynn Kabomo was impressed:

“After God, fear Belinda. Because ma'am what? how did you catch that item that fast, looking that good?”

Nunu cracked jokes:

“Yooo Belinda trust issues aqala kanje, those chickens trusted you.”

Majesty_Lindy clapped:

“The skill the execution wow you fooled that chicken into thinking you ain’t gonna grab it then boom aiii you the master.”

Charmy was inspired:

“When I grow up, I want to be like her”

Hilarious video of makoti trying to catch a chicken has Mzansi women accepting the single life: "Aneva"

In related news, Briefly News reported that married life is not for everyone, especially if it involves chasing after live chickens to cook for dinner. One clip had many South African women reassessing their feelings about getting married.

In many rural communities, it is normal to go outside and get a chicken for dinner. However, some women are not cut out for that life.

Widely followed Twitter page @jah_vinny_23 shared a video showing a woman frantically chasing after a chicken. Having a good chuckle, they captioned the clip with:

“The first task of Makoti is to catch Nando’s.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News