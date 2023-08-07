These two men warmed hearts with their unapologetic dancing, reminding peeps what Mzansi is made of

TikTok user @quentin_ana_milling shared the video showing the total stranges grooving

People flocked to the comment section to share how happy this video made them

Two South African men reminded people what our rainbow nation should look like when they stood up and grooved together at a concert.

Someone shared the video showing the total stranges grooving and it has gone viral, reminding people of the unity that does exist in SA. Image: TikTok / @quentin_ana_milling

Source: TikTok

We live in a culture-rich country with people from all walks of life and often forget that one of that is one of our biggest blessings.

Vibey TikTok video of two Mzansi men grooving goes viral

TikTok user @quentin_ana_milling shared a video of two total strangers at a concert, rising to dance together. They did not care who was looking; they just lived in the moment and had the best time.

We all need to let loose like this sometimes. Take a look:

Mzansi people loved seeing these two men come together

This moment warmed many hearts. People loved the way the men did not care and just embraced the fun moment.

Read some of the comments:

Marissa Du Preez was in stitches:

“Randomly scrolling through TikTok, then you see your brother doing the Leeuloop ”

AriaBlake loved it:

“The dance-off we didn't know we needed ”

Danelle was inspired:

“This is what south africa should be. Let politicians fight their own battles. Let's start having fun and build together ”

Ʈ৸ę°Пęfilęɱ ✔ is here for it:

“This is the togetherness of vibes we miss and need in SA”

Caela showed pride:

“Nothing like South Africans vibing ”

Kiara Lochenberg’s heart was warmed:

“This put the biggest smile on my face!!!”

