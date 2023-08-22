A wedding decor businesswoman shared how one of her client's special day was almost ruined by rain

She shared a video of the deluge and how it overflowed in the wedding tent on the day the couple was set to get hitched

Netizens saw this as a blessing and showered more blessings on the couple, whom they considered lucky

A woman shared how rain could have stopped a wedding day but did not. Image: @khongi.matarasi

Source: TikTok

It rained and poured, but this beautiful Tsonga woman did not let this stop her from giving her client a wonderful wedding.

The special day continued, and she would not let rain dampen her spirits and come between her and the day the woman always wanted to have.

Rain almost ruined wedding day in TikTok video

@khongi.matarasi posted her TikTok video and her determination and refusal to have the special day washed away by the downpour. The video shows much water pouring into the tent and flowing around the tables and chairs.

The water was red due to the sand, but the woman continued having her wedding. She termed this the most unforgettable event she hosted. Khongi Matarasi, who runs Khongi's Deco and Catering, shared in her caption how thankful she was that the wedding continued. Watch the video here:

South Africans bless wedding on rainy day

Netizens were touched by the video and blessed the couple who persevered and had the wedding despite the heavy rains.

Asanda said:

“So many blessings. May God continue blessing your marriage.”

Owenkosi added:

“And your marriage will last long, I’m telling you. We once experienced this at home in 2016, December 4.”

Nadii remarked:

“Now book a photographer and wear your wedding gown. Go with your husband. Y’all are gonna have beautiful pictures without the crowd. You are blessed.”

Magatyeni70 exclaimed:

“Your blessings will just flow like that.”

Lulu also saw blessings.

“Those are double blessings, my dear.”

londiwemthalane2 wrote:

“The devil has no power over what God has blessed. I’m happy the wedding didn’t stop.”

Busisiwe had a thought:

“God wanted to test you to see how strong you are.”

Mercy#09 was confused.

“I thought it was bloody water.”

Lady TCM Hats (Touch My Hats) made a suggestion.

“Let’s check the weather before setting the date.”

