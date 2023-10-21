A TikTok video of a man travelling by taxi with a cat grabbed Mzansi's attention and became a sensation

The clip shows the small cat "smiling" at the passengers at the back who are stunned by the animal

Netizens reacted to the footage with mixed reactions with many saying they had never seen a cat in a taxi

A man commuted by taxi with his pet cat. Image: @noxy277

Source: TikTok

In the wild world of South African minibus taxis, it's not every day you stumble upon a passenger commuting with an animal.

That's why a TikTok video of a man travelling with a cat went viral.

Cat catches taxi ride

The star of the clip posted by @noxy277 is none other than the tiny kitty who seems to be wearing a sly grin as it surveys the passengers in the back. The animal looked like he was excited and wanted to play.

Cat video goes TikTok viral

With 993,000 views on TikTok, the furry cutey got Mzansi buzzing about the rare occurrence. Some viewers shared how they would react if they were passengers in the taxi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to feisty cat

Netizens have reacted to the footage with a mix of emotions, with many admitting they've never seen a cat in a taxi.

Read some of the comments below:

@fancyface006 stated:

"The comments, bathi manje lihlekani? "

@bongahdlamini mentioned:

"Mina nje ngakwenza lokhu because I love cats so much. "

@emihlekanathikana commented:

"She's so cute kodwa bethuna."

@KamoVSOP wrote:

"It’s all fun and games until it starts driving the taxi."

@gudani56 stated:

"Living in South Africa must be added as a lifetime achievement."

@figlansiphokazi commented:

"I would literally pass out"

@Nomsa Jama noted:

"Something I would do ke sana, the way I love cats."

@thando_perfect shared:

"When my cat was sick I carried him in a taxi to the vet."

Source: Briefly News