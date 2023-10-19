A woman discovered a cockroach infestation while cleaning her couch by using a mixture she bought

As she sprayed the couch with insect repellent, a wave of cockroaches started falling out and Mzansi peeps were stunned

The unexpected and somewhat comical moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral, garnering over 1.6 million views

People were disgusted after seeing a video of a woman trying to clean her couch, which was infested with roaches. Images: @molebogenglesufi17

In a video that has taken TikTok by storm, a woman embarked on a mission to clean her couch and ended up stumbling upon a disgusting surprise.

Cockroaches run free

As TikTok user @molebogenglesufi17 sprayed her couch with insect repellent, a cascade of cockroaches came tumbling out, leaving her utterly shocked and viewers distgusted. The video quickly gained over 1.6 million views and counting, becoming a sensation online.

The woman stood by the brand she was showcasing that was killing the roaches and the reaction to the cockroach surprise sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions from viewers who could relate to her unexpected encounter.

Watch the video below:

Creepy couch infestation disgusts Mzansi

People throughout the country could not believe their eyes. Some advised her to burn the couch while others shared their own pest control mishaps. This unexpected viral video serves as a reminder that you never know what lurks in the corners.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Keo said:

"Bathong Molebogeng wena gale tsene modi tsebeng le robetse."

@Bandi Mvala advised:

"Call sis Mbali Nhlapho."

@Given_Rams joked:

"I would have left the house and everything in it and start a new life somewhere."

@Memza_015 commented:

"I'd throw the whole thing away. Eh!"

@Leonice Alexander shared:

"The reason I don't visit people."

@Imondes KA Tswina Ts joked:

"Imagine burning this couch, all you will hear is pha.pha.pha.pha.pha.pha like it's New Year's firecrackers."

Pretoria woman discovers DIY mixture that makes cockroaches flee

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who stumbled upon a surprising DIY mixture that sends cockroaches packing from all those hidden corners.

Her discovery has taken TikTok by storm, with many South Africans amazed at the clever solution. People in Mzansi were impressed by her innovative approach to dealing with these pesky insects.

