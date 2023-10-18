A man pulled a food prank on his girlfriend and shared the wholesome video on his TikTok page

The clip showed the woman's reaction to a bananas and water meal compared to a takeaway meal from Galito's

Mzansi people adored the cute couple's banter about food and the video quickly went TikTok viral

A man brought his girlfriend a lunch meal. Image: @malekane_mokekane

A dude decided to play a hilarious food prank on his girlfriend and, of course, shared the adorable video on his TikTok.

In the video posted by @malekane_mokekane, we see the girlfriend's reaction when presented with a meal of bananas and a bottle of water, compared to the glorious takeout feast from Galito's.

Couple's playful food prank

The guy pretended he was totally broke, and that's why he could only afford those bananas and the water.

The girlfriend initially looked a bit disappointed, but her face lit up with pure joy when she realised he was just messing around.

Couple's video goes viral

The video quickly racked up 1.4 million views and 98,000 views in a short period of time.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by girlfriend's reaction

People couldn't get enough of this cute couple's interaction about food. They couldn't help but chuckle at how the girlfriend pretended to be excited about the bananas, even though she had no intention of making them her lunch.

Read some of the comments below:

@joyzajt said:

"This lady is me.Disappointed but forcing gratitude."

@thamomoyo__ commented:

"She literally said she appreciates those bananas. I love her hle."

@luyandamkhonza0 wrote:

"She put the banana back into the plastic so fast after seeing the Galito’s paper bag and we could see the smile again."

@smith_tshepi posted:

"She’s so genuine, please treat her well brother."

@unicorn_gliiter stated:

"It's the laugh for me after seeing actual food."

@primon043022 mentioned:

"Next time put bananas inside the takeaway bag."

@reatile_shakes commented:

"Mara jokes aside, that's a real woman there Grootman. ❤️Don't let her go."

@oba_kingofficial said:

"Basadi ke bana tlhe bathong. The mood changed in a split second, so sweet too."

