A young man posted a TikTok video showing how he prepares milk stout pap and it got Mzansi's attention

His two friends are seen in the clip looking on in amazement as the man cooks the alcohol-infused maize

The unique recipe quickly gained traction on social media and many people expressed that their jaws were on the floor

A man cooked unique pap for his friends. Image: @seetshakgotso

Source: TikTok

One man took TikTok by storm when he posted a video demonstrating his culinary skills.

He whipped up milk stout pap. Yes, you heard it right, maize cooked with alcohol instead of water.

Milk stout pap recipe

As the video plays you can spot two of his friends sitting in the room, staring in disbelief. Their expressions added humour to the bizarre footage.

Pap cooking video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok video, which @seetshakgotso dropped like a hot potato on Tuesday, is currently sitting on 435 000 views. The masses couldn't resist the strange cooking clip.

Watch the video below:

Alcohol pap shocks South Africans

Now, it's not every day that you stumble upon a recipe that combines your favourite brew with a South African staple, and let's just say some folks were shooketh.

See some of the comments below:

@yaneb88 mentioned:

"The friend in the blue beanie thinking 'ke masepang a'."

@phetsowalesundawana stated:

"Waste of alcohol. Could have mixed with milk. Alcohol has a low boiling point, I evaporated."

@zamajola006 commented:

"The other guy looks like he is not so sure about it."

@noxolombusoohnten wrote:

"Then will act drunk after eating it kodwa alcohol dololo."

@giftofsmoke posted:

"It’s useless because when alcohol gets heated it evaporates."

@itslesego9 said:

"It's giving Zimbabwe."

@tebatsobure28 stated:

"Nambile ke gonna toilet paper yo fela."

@zoeyelle said:

"The concern on the face of the guy with the blue hat."

Source: Briefly News