A creator on TikTok showed the internet how she cooks two Southern African delicacies at the same time

The lady had chicken feet and intestines, which she combined to make an interesting recipe on the short-form video platform

Mzansi netizens had much to say about the final product this creator showed after she finished cooking

One cook on social media made an interesting dish using parts of the chicken eaten in Southern Africa. The lady originally from Zimbabwe used chicken feet and intestines to show people how they get creative.

A woman on TikTok showed people how she prepared chicken feet and intestines, which was a new idea for netizens. Image: @pabvute_gourmet

Source: TikTok

The lady's efforts in the kitchen got more than a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented on the lady's recipe.

Chicken feet recipe fascinates viewers

@pabvute_gourmet posted a video of herself preparing chicken and intestines simultaneously. In the clip, she wrapped the intestines around the chicken food before cooking them together.

The cook also seasoned the dish with fresh herbs and spices. The end product left many netizens in awe.

Watch the video below:

SA rates creative chicken feet recipe

Online users shared their honest thoughts about the lady's cooking. Netizens admitted they had not seen intestines handled the way she did. Many had jokes about the way the chicken feet dish is prepared.

Lesego said:

"Haibo...they are still alive, moss,"

Anele wrote:

"Ha ah, ngehlise bhoza yami it's not the one."

Lesego asked:

"Why are the feet jailed?"

@miss.gontse. exlciamed:

"Aowa bafana."

koki joked:

"You’re onto something, but it looks raw."

Mzansi was amused by strange recipes

Netizens are often vocal when they see range dishes. One woman went viral after sharing a picture of pap paired with grasshoppers.

Source: Briefly News