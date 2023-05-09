A group of friends decided to treat themselves at a fancy restaurant and shared their experience online

They were prepared to feast their hearts out but were disappointed with the portion sizes of the expensive food

The video of their hilarious facial expressions while staring at the dishes left TikTok users in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of friends experiencing fine dining went viral. Image: @overdose191

Source: TikTok

A video of friends eating at a fancy restaurant captured what most people think about fine dining. The buddies parted with big bucks only to be served miniature food portions.

One of the ladies had a shocked look on her face when the food arrived like she was being punked. She kept looking at the waitress and her plate while her friends laughed in disbelief.

People eating at a posh restaurant amuse TikTok users

People on TikTok could not get enough of the video posted by @overdose191, and they joked about restaurants ripping people off.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The clip is currently on 3 million views on the video-sharing app, and thousands bantered in the comments about fancy restaurants.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss the friends' reactions at the fancy restaurant

@bredda_unknown said:

"This dish is called One Bite."

politcallycorrect5 mentioned:

"50 grand for the artistic expression of the chef."

@kayas248 commented:

"I believe we were made to be different. We found laughter in the most difficult or surprising moments."

@mama_tiesqa stated:

"The meal is barely 5 grams and I bet the price is crazy. "

@quinkalio posted:

"It's her facial expression for me like what the hell is this."

@rosemariehampton wrote:

"OMG I laughed so hard tears were rolling down my face thank you I really needed that many blessings from you all."

@lillianmanyisi asked:

"Can't they use something small instead of that big plate."

@bajubillspang mentioned:

"Thanks for a good laugh, I’m in stitches, it’s robbery I tell ya lol."

Zulu men at Roman’s Pizza joke about interacting in traditional way when in restaurant has SA in tears

In another story, Briefly News these Zulu guys on TikTok were full of jokes. They made a video where they exaggerated their allegiance to being Zulu.

People were in tears as they watched the boys do the most while at Roman's Pizza. The theatrics of their meet-up got over 90 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News