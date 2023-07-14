One woman was alone and did her best as she tried to prepare pap, a South African staple made of maize meal

A young lady wanted to have pap, but she messed it up. The lady was at home without her parents and decided to cook for the first time.

A TikTok video shows a young lady trying to prepare maize meal porridge, and it was a mess. Image: @nt.tela

Many people were fascinated by the video as it got over 3 000 likes. Online users posted comments about what they thought of her cooking.

TikTokker tries to prepare herself pap and gets 40 000 views

@nt.tela posted that she tried to make pap randomly at 10 pm, but it was lumpy. In a video, the lady showed people how she messed up making the staple. Watch the clip below:

South Africans discuss woman's pap making ability after TikTok cooking clip

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how the lady ruined pap. Online users had jokes about how she messed up. Read people's comments:

Online users love to see different recipes by others

Many people are always fascinated when they see others cook. TikTok users love to give their opinions about their dishes.

Moshe wrote:

"Hebanna, you put peanut butter in porridge this days."

Nolwazi Arielle Radasi asked:

"You ate it ?"

T>> commented:

"Ah neva, if it's not smooth I don't want it."

Pool is added:

"You’re supposed to mix the maize with cold water."

Mayine joked:

"Those are not lumps they are obstacles."

Lady uses automatic pap maker, video leaves people hesitant to try it

