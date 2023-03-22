A video was posted on TikTok showing a toddler enjoying a traditional South African meal of pap, gravy, and meat

Pap is a fundamental and traditional food in Southern Africa, often made from coarsely ground maize

Netizens found the toddler's video adorable and praised her for her ability to eat pap properly, with some commenting on her cuteness and cleverness

The toddler eats pap, meat, and gravy. People find her adorable. @tusaiweyana/TikTok

@tusaiweyana recorded a toddler named Faith in a recent TikTok post enjoying a proudly South African meal comprising pap, gravy and meat. She also showed mature dexterity in moulding the pap in her hands before dabbing it in the gravy—a child of culture.

The toddler knew how to mould the pap and eat it properly

Rolling the pap in your before dabbing it is essential. This toddler was adequately schooled in the ways of pap eating. You can see the video below:

What is Pap?

Pap, also called mielie pap, is a fundamental and traditional food in southern Africa, often made from coarsely ground maize. The Afrikaans term "pap" is derived from Dutch and means "porridge."

Several varieties of pap are popular in the region, such as smooth maize meal porridge (also known as slap pap or soft porridge), thick and firm pap that can be held in hand (stywe pap or firm porridge), and a drier and crumbly phuthu pap (krummelpap in Afrikaans) that is more commonly found in South Africa's coastal areas.

According to Wikipedia, pap is typically served with various savoury dishes, such as green vegetables and chilli. It is a typical breakfast in northern South Africa, consumed with milk, butter, and sugar.

It is often served with meat and tomato stew, which typically includes tomato and onion. When people have a braai (a South African barbecue), they often serve "Stywe" (stiff) pap or Bogobe with a savoury sauce such as tomato and onion or mushroom. Phutu pap is often enjoyed with boerewors, a combination now commonly known as pap en wors (or "pap en vleis"), which can include other braaied or stewed meats.

In the Cape Province of South Africa, pap is primarily consumed as a breakfast food. Since mielie meal is affordable, lower-income individuals often combine it with vegetables. Pap can be served hot or fried after cooling. Phutu porridge is also enjoyed with chakalaka as a side dish during braais.

Netizens were impressed by the toddler and found her adorable

@cendella said:

"What is that white food? :)"

@Yamikani Kaliphee said:

"She was taught well."

@Judisha256 added:

"Oohh, my little princess. I love her already."

@AriVos14 said:

"She is so cute."

@Nzuriiiiii added:

"God bless your kind heart."

@Vee said:

"But, why is this soo cute?"

@emmiemunyenyembe03 added:

"Timanjato, so cute."

@-ores.xo added:

"She's so cute and very clever."

@Thatgirllolo said:

"Aww, why don’t you show her face?"

