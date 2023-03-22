A little girl gave her doll a new hairstyle and sourced the hair from her unsuspecting sleeping dad

The mischievous toddler used tiny scissors to cut her father's hair, and her thinking had people in stitches

The TikTok video gathered more than 30 million views, and the clever girl is on her way to becoming an internet sensation

A little gave her doll a makeover with her dad's hair.

Source: TikTok

Parenting is a full-time job, and one little girl proved what a handful tiny tots could be. The toddler was tired of her bald doll and decided to it some hair. Her solution to the no-hair doll problem was epic and captured for millions to see.

Young social media content creator goes viral for cutting her father's hair

The girl is shown in a video posted on the @mati_fa TikTok page, running to the bedroom to cut her sleeping father's hair. She then glued the hair pieces onto her doll and returned to collect more. The young content creator has over five million followers, and netizens can't get enough of her uploads.

Watch the TikTok video of the mischievous toddler below:

Reactions to the playful toddler styling her bald doll

People loved her efficiency and smart thinking, and many posted in the comments section that they died from laughter watching the clip.

@user719482522 posted:

"This child is too smart!"

@africangoldilocks mentioned:

"She's like baby hold on let me go get some more from the hair factory, we can't have you looking like that."

@kylarmom13 wrote:

"How she went in there so peacefully and cut it."

@mauleenchiles commented:

"I can't stop laughing."

@kbujub stated:

"Maifa you gonna kill me one day. I am literally rolling on the floor."

@mikaylathomas26 said:

"Now hold on a minute."

@yoogirl_cece added:

"The hair fell off when she was running."

@robinsonsrealestate shared:

"I can’t stop laughing, my ribs and my stomach hurt."

