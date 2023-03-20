An overzealous cheerleader found herself jumping in the way of an oncoming rugby player train during the match

The young lady was accidentally knocked out by one of the players, got up and dusted herself off before returning to her place

The video went viral with over 1 million views on TikTok and had netizens wondering what she was doing in the first place

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Move sis, get out the way! Free State cheerleader gets knocked out by player. @its.ya.mo1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Remember, kids, look both ways before you cross the street. Especially when there is traffic. A cheerleader in the Free State learned this lesson the hard way at a Rugby match. The overzealous young lady walked into oncoming stallion traffic as they made their way onto the pitch - and got knocked to the floor.

Luckily, she was fi. Shehe gingerly made her way back up.

Cheerleader gets tackled by a Free State rugby player

The post has gone viral, with over 1 million views at publishing. You can watch it below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens laughed at her pain and wondered what she was doing

@Rae said:

"Yhuu, that's so humbling . I'd never recover"

@Engen_fboyy said:

"What was she thinking"

@Jared said:

"Haiii but the guy that was like " yooooooh, yoooooooh " made it 10x worse "

@Kieth said:

"The way life just continued "

@joe said:

"nah but she did that on purpose "

@༺Yvette☆༻ said:

The jump. She was so gasssed I’m finished "

@soslimeee added:

"The way gents just carried on with their lives"

@i.love.pizza!! added:

"I’d quit the team no cap"

@Ayah said:

"I mean, did she not see the rest coming"

SuperSport commentator makes fun of supporters at Varsity Cup

In other hilarious rugby event stories, Briefly News reported on a commentator who pointed out a specific-looking group of guys at a match and roasted them live on tv. It's not that hard to pick out a few okes. They are typically dressed like frat boys trying to look cool. Cap backwards, shades threw over their eyes, some shorts and maybe an unbuttoned shirt to show some chest. Think Johnny Bravo, but with a South African accent.

@Mandisi Sithole said:

"Blue shirt and cap with glasses is King Oke, the leader of the Okes."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News