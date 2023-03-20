One woman is crying now that she has to take public transport again because her relationship ended

TikTok user @adi.x.vhaho shared a video showing her driving in her ex-man's cushy car and what she rides in now

Some shared the woman's struggle, explaining in the comments that this is a pain that cannot be explained

Some relationships come with perks. One woman lost a cushy ride and a driver when her relationship ended and is not pleased about it.

Our girl shared a video showing her driving in her ex's car, and what she rides in now. Image: TikTok / @adi.x.vhaho

Source: TikTok

It is tough when any relationship ends, but more so when you financially rely on that person or their things. This woman is living the struggle.

TikTok shows woman riding beat-up taxis now that her relationship is over

It is tough out here! TikTok user @adi.x.vhaho shared a video showing her driving in her ex-man's cushy car… to her now catching broken Joburg taxis that barely keep it together.

Sisi, sorry! Take a look:

Mzansi feels for the lady and her taxi struggles

While many people live the taxi life, some sympathised with the lady as they have been through a similar situation. Hold your head up, babe; things will get better!

Read some of the mixed comments:

@HipHopMama said:

“That's me 25 years ago. He left me after our baby died and was five months pregnant with my daughter. Today my daughter has three degrees Just FOCUS.”

@Pontsho Makgolane said:

“You were a princess doing alright then you became a girl in the village overnight ”

@goitsemangkylieblaxks333 said:

“Nobody talks about that trauma ”

@Ziyanda said:

“Not me waiting for you to show us the car he bought you”

@Kholo K said:

“Mjolofontien not for the weak ”

