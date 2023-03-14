A SuperSport commentator identified a group of men as "okes" during a Varsity Cup rugby match, a term commonly used to describe a particular type of man in South Africa

The typical appearance of an "oke," including a backwards cap, sunglasses, shorts, and an unbuttoned shirt

Identifying the "okest" member of the group sparked discussion on social media, with some users finding humour in the commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SuperSport commentator points out "okes" at Varsity cup rugby game. @Supersporttv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A SuperSport commentator spent a few minutes pointing out the "the okes" at a Varsity Cup rugby match. The term okes means "man" or "bloke". But okes are also generally a "boys boy", too. The men pictured in the TikTok post fit the description to a tee.

The commentator spots some okes in the crowd and was spot on

It's not that hard to pick out a few okes. They are typically dressed like frat boys trying to look cool. Cap backwards, shades threw over their eyes, some shorts and maybe an unbuttoned shirt to show some chest. Think Johnny Bravo, but with a South African accent.

You can watch the video for yourself:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans also recognised the okes, but knew who the main oke was too

@Mandisi Sithole said:

"Blue shirt and cap with glasses is King Oke, the leader of the Okes"

@zoe bulle added:

“those are not the boys those are the okes”

@Tarryn said:

"definitely went to an all-boys school"

@user6262864791784 commented:

"now I wanna go and see the okes in real life "

@Nadia joked:

"nah bru I'll have my dad call his lawyer"

@Chanel Lana Stowe said:

"Thank you @SuperSportTV for this absolute ✨masterpiece"

@Sometimes I Wine said:

"Imagine being trolled on live TV by Supersport "

@Elsé Erasmus said:

"The "Rugby players that plays with every girls heart" okes "

Joburg TikTok comedian makes Afroman parody song

In other news of people making fun of stereotypes, Briefly News reported on a South African man on TikTok who had the country laughing with his content. The video of him rapping a famous US song went viral as he made it about South Africa's issues.

Lindokuhle Khuzwayo commented:

"This should be on the top 20 hits on East coast Radio."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News