With no end in sight, loadshedding has become the bane of South Africa's existence

Some citizens, however, are finding innovative solutions to get dinner on the table

TikTokker Thabang Mamadi shared her innovative gas-stove pizza, and people are praising her creativity

When it comes to creativity, South Africans are never lacking. With loadshedding becoming a part of our day-to-day lives, many of us are learning how to do our daily tasks without the help of much-needed electricity.

A woman shares how to make pizza during loadshedding. Image: @babydidyoueat Source: TikTok/Getty Images

Thabang Mamadi showed us just how far her creativity goes with a TikTok that has people applauding. In the post, Thabang gave the whole country the plug on making pizza using a gas stove.

Mzansi is ready to enjoy loadshedding pizza

Gone are the days when loadshedding meant take-out or, even worse (if you are broke), canned supper. Thabang's TikTok shows we can all enjoy the perfect pizza in the dark.

People think her recipe is genius, and many are thinking of putting it on their dinner rotation

Watch the video here:

South Africa is gatvol of loadshedding

Recipes like this give South Africans a little sigh of relief. It is a small light of hope amid a situation causing South Africans endless frustration.

In an article written by News24, it was reported that loadshedding is increasing South African's anxiety and deteriorating the country's mental health.

As the energy crisis seems to worsen, many South Africans struggle to see a better future.

