One Facebook user proved that the word shack no longer equals a home with little to nothing inside of it as

Melindalentle Malyt shared images online of her pristine living space, and South Africa was taken back by how well she had made up her space

South Africans are proving day by day that even though many of us don't have much, we are all rich in spirit

There is no need to be ashamed of humble beginnings, as one Facebook user demonstrated. The woman posted her pristine shack, and South Africa could only stand back and applaud how much creativity had gone into decorating her small living quarters.

Facebook User impresses SA with her modern-looking shack.

Melindalentle Malyt proved that just because her home isn't a mansion doesn't mean she can't make it magical. Mzansi was impressed with how the woman did her very best to ensure her house looked like a welcoming home.

Poverty is not stopping South Africans from living their best lives

In a report by Global Citizen, South Africa is considered one of the most unequal countries in the world. Statistically, one in five Mzansi citizens is said to live in extreme poverty, according to a report done by the UN in 2020.

Yet despite this, women like Melindalentle Malyt dispute these stats. South Africans will do whatever it takes to have their share of the good life. Netizens like her prove that people in Mzansi feel rich in spirit, which is all that matters.

