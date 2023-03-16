RDP houses are government-subsidised and come with the bare minimum, but some have turned theirs into gorgeous homes

Briefly News has covered many RDP house stories, from simple coats of paint to ones turned into mansions

One person's simple and modern design did not take much to do" but it packed a punch everyone was impressed by

Some people wait years to be granted a RDP home. Some people blessed with one of these government-subsidised houses have taken great pride in turning them into a home to be proud of.

Briefly News loves sharing humble homes that remind people that their circumstances are only defined by what they make of them. RDP homes might not seem like a mansion, but they are what you make of them, and these people have made the most of theirs.

Take a look at some of the RDP upgrade stories that had the people of Mzansi wowed:

Unemployed woman shows off her neat RDP house: Mzansi reacts, impressed by the space

A woman with little money, fighting the battle of unemployment, decided to make the most of her situation by putting all of her pride into her home.

Mzansi people were impressed by what the woman was able to do with the small space and hyped her post on Facebook.

Mzansi man proudly shows off RDP house: "To me this means a lot"

While a RDP home is nothing compared to a mansion, to those who never had a home of their own, it feels like one. This man was overcome with emotion when he received the keys to his RDP house.

Sharing his feelings on Twitter, the man had many people clapping for his pure pride and gratitude. He made the most of his situation, and it shows.

SA woman rebuilds RDP house into stunning mansion, TikTok video of transformation goes viral

After being able to move up in life, one woman took her RDP house and upgraded it into a mansion. The TikTok video went viral.

The lady's clip gathered over 500 000 views on TikTok. Many people had questions about building materials and labour costs. A lot of netizens were inspired by her achievements and clapped for her in the comments.

Stunning RDP house with sleek minimalist interior has SA peeps loving the cosy style: "This is beautiful"

One person's gorgeous RDP home was shed on a popular Twitter page, showing off its simple but effective design. It is amazing what some paint can do.

@KasiEconomy shared the lovely snaps on Twitter, showing different aspects of the house. The first thing that grabbed peeps attention was the colour of the paint on the walls, juxtaposed with the white edges.

The yard isn't impressive, but the real wonder begins when you step into the crib. It looks a lot more spacious than what the exterior suggests. The first snap shows a lounge that exemplifies minimalist design with a lovely blue couch and a plant placed by its side.

