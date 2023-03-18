One female farmer residing in Limpopo is doing the most to ensure the success of her business

The young woman farms butternut, cabbage, potatoes and more, supplying big stores such as Spar with her produce

Reacting to a post that honoured the young entrepreneur, many people commended the farmer for her hard work

A perseverant young vegetable farmer in Limpopo is doing everything she can to ensure she has a bright future.

Matome Cynthia Mokgobu is a successful veggie farmer. Image: Matome Cynthia Mokgobu.

Source: Facebook

The entrepreneur runs her business, called Mosibudi Trading Enterprise, from Gemarke village in the Limpopo province and grows spinach, butternut, potatoes, mustard, and more.

Matome Cynthia Mokgobu’s story was shared by Facebook page, Agriculture and Young.

The 30-year-old has a thriving business and supplies local vendors, as well as prominent South African stores, such as Boxer Superstores, Spar, and more.

Matome is a passionate farmer and says a career in agriculture chose her.

Praises for young Limpopo veggie farmer

The young lady was lauded by netizens who were inspired by her great determination to be successful.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions:

Dr Josh Dental Services simply wrote:

“Amazing.”

Ngwanamobu Farming added:

“Well done.”

Paul Senatsi reacted:

“Good work back home. There is a lot of land in Limpopo. Youth, let's knock at the headman’s doors and present our business plans. I like what the lady is doing. It is always my prayer to see young ladies do such.”

Ntwana Ka SylviaZanele Keneilwemokopane kindly noted:

“She is a true inspiration to the upcoming generation.”

Goodwill Maloka remarked:

“The hard-working farmer. I'm inspired.”

She trades The market commented:

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

