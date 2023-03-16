A video of an Anaconda sighting in the Brazilian town of Bonito has gone viral on TikTok with over seven million views

Anacondas are found in several South American countries, including Brazil, Columbia and Venezuela

As carnivores, green anacondas consume various prey, including fish, birds, small mammals and even caimans

That is no python, but a giant green Anaconda.

An Anaconda sighting was made in the small Brazillian town known as Bonito. Footage of the snake was shared by Gabriela B in a viral TikTok post that has garnered over seven million views to date. The caption said:

"The neighbourhood is surrounded by a nature reserve and has several lakes. It is common to see wild animals such as snakes, tapirs and anteaters."

Anaconda sighting in Brazil

One wouldn't be blamed for thinking anacondas were mythical creatures, but they are real. South America hosts these giant snakes, and the video is just proof.

You can take a look:

Which countries are Anacondas primarily found in?

According to Smithsonian's National Zoo, green anacondas inhabit the northern regions of South America, with their highest populations found in the Orinoco basin in Columbia, the Amazon River basin in Brazil, and the flooded Llanos grasslands in Venezuela. They can also be found in several other countries, including Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana and Trinidad.

These snakes prefer tropical rainforests and are often found in shallow, slow-moving waters such as rivers, streams and flooded grasslands. They spend most of their time in the water but can also be found on land in thick vegetation, including trees.

What do Anacondas eat?

As carnivores, green anacondas use their strong jaws to capture their prey and then suffocate it before swallowing it whole. They are nonvenomous constrictors and can detach their jaw to swallow prey much larger than themselves, although they are careful to weigh the risk of injury with large prey. Green anacondas have slow metabolisms and typically only need to eat once every few weeks, except for breeding females.

They are opportunistic apex predators and can consume various prey, including fish, birds, small mammals, deer, capybaras, caimans and large birds. Females will sometimes cannibalise males, especially during the breeding season. While green anacondas are one of the few snakes capable of consuming a human, such incidents are sporadic.

People saw the video and wanted to be as far from Brazil as possible

@Forrest_Johnson1989 added:

"OH, HELLLLL NOOOO!!!"

@Al said:

"Where is this? So I can avoid it, lol."

@Grisell Diclo added:

"Let me know where this is so I never go there."

@voo added:

"We are the food of that."

@g added:

"My God, hope there are no kids around."

@JR❤ said:

"Bruh, if I see this I'm gone."

2nolan_robinson4 said:

"They are terrifying to look at but you gotta realise that they aren’t much of a threat unless they are in water because they are so slow and heavy."

@appleuser74679881 said:

"That sight will make one want to move."

