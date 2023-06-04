One TikTok creator shared a shortcut to making pap, and people were beyond interested in her method

The lady found a way to make pap in the most convenient way using a machine made especially for the dish

Online users debated whether pap should be made using modern technology displayed in the clip

One TikToKker showed that the days of preparing pap manually are over. The lady showed that she just presses a button, and everything is done.

A woman used a machine to prepare some pap, and peeps were in awe. Image: @keneiloemyoli

Peeps posted their thoughts about the handy machine providing an alternative to stirring pap. The video got thousands of likes from people who saw the gadget.

Pap maker has woman living the easy life

A lady on TikTok @keneiloemyoli was happy to show how easy her life was with an automatic pap machine. Watch the video below to see her use the machine:

Where to buy an automatic pap maker?

Netizens love seeing handy gadgets. This one had netizens divided as many believed pap should be prepared in an aluminium pot like Hart. The machine is available on Takelot from R1 899.

GLOW IN THE DARK asked:

"Is it that hard guys?"

Keneiloe Myoli , the creator said:

"Convenience is better."

Zanele Mbuyane460 wrote:

"I think I'll pass, it's a no for me ...I enjoy doing my own pap."

Momo Magada added:

"I need this "

tebogocute1 said:

"Hart pot without a handle ke yona pap."

Sammu agreed:

"It's convenient mara the ghetto girl in me still thinks real pap ke ya Hart"

